Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 20,538 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 47,300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,102 shares of company stock valued at $470,017. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

