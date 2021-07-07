Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 20,538 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.31.
In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 47,300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,102 shares of company stock valued at $470,017. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
