Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

