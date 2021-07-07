Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $49.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.40. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

