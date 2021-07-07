Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -52.14. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

