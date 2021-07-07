Michael Walton Sells 25,774 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68.
RSI stock opened at C$5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$594.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
