Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $8,386,197.60 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70.

MU traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 22,872,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,190,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.