Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.47. 42,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 83,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

