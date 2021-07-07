Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

