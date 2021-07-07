Mithril 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.60 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Mithril has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $7.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00174843 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.