MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

