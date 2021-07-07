MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

