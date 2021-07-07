MML Investors Services LLC Has $21.13 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.