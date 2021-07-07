MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

