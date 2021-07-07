MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $255.35 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

