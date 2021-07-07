monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

MNDY stock opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

