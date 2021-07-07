monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $214.00 and last traded at $215.00. 2,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

