monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 7.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $214.00 and last traded at $215.00. 2,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

