MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter Sells 3,578 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.88, for a total value of $1,276,916.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MongoDB stock opened at $365.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

