Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

STLA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

