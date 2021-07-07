MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of MPLN opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

