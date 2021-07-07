Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.