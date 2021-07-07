Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.