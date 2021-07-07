Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $748.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.