National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

