Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 34,815 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.