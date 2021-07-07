Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

GASNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 12,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

