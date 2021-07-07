Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

