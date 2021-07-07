NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $139,800.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £1,398 ($1,826.50) and last traded at £1,390 ($1,816.04), with a volume of 57288 shares. The stock had previously closed at £1,392.50 ($1,819.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of £390.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -474,489.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

