Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.67

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), with a volume of 209242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.08.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

