Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,140,586 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.49.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
