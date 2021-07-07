Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $5.95 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $510,983.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,912.47 or 1.00061894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007542 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

