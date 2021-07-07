(NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Shares Up 3.9%

(NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

(NETDY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NETDY)

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.

