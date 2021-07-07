Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.88. 66,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,749. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

