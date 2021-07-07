Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 51,924 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYSE OII opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.