Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 120,000 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

