Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $173.20 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

