NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NRBO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NRBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

