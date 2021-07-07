NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NRBO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
NRBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.