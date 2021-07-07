New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

