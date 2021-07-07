New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires New Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.