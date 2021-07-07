New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

