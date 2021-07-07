New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.