New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 61 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.11. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.32 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

