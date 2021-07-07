New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

