NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,179.37

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. NFTify has a market cap of $683,179.37 and approximately $6,502.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.21 or 0.99873609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.53 or 0.00976191 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,022,885 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

