Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

