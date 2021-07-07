NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Shares of NMI Holdings have outperformed its industry in a year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Get NMI alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.