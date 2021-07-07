Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,789 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

