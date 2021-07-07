Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

