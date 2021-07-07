Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,305 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

