Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 608 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.